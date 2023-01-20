Omaha hockey rolls to fourth straight win over Miami (OH)

The Omaha hockey team continued its winning ways Friday night at the expense of last-place Miami.

The Mavericks rode a three-goal second period to a 4-1 win in front of 6,134 at Baxter Arena. UNO won its fourth straight and moved to 12-9-2 overall and 7-5-1 in the NCHC.

The win also meant the Mavs will enter Saturday no worse than third place in the eight-team league. UNO began the game trailing second-place St. Cloud State — which was hosting first-place Denver on Friday night — by two points.

​Matt Miller scored one minute into the game to put the Mavs on top but the RedHawks tied it midway through the period. UNO then took control, scoring three goals in a six-minute span of the second period.

Jimmy Glynn scored his second of the season when he tapped home a rebound in front to put the Mavs back ahead. Defenseman Victor Mancini and team captain Nolan Sullivan picked up the assists.

Jake Pivonka made it 3-1, taking a pass from Tyler Weiss and firing a wrist shot from the slot past Miami goalie Ludvig Persson.

Miller scored his second of the game a little more than a minute later on a similar play, scoring from the slot on a wrist shot.

The teams battled through a scoreless third period, though UNO goalie Jake Kucharski made a big save with seven minutes left. He denied a shot on a breakaway by Miami's Joe Cassetti.

Kucharski made 18 saves to earn his seventh win of the season.

Persson steered aside 26 shots in defeat.

The Redhawks, who were coming off consecutive 7-0 road setbacks against Denver, have lost four straight.

The teams will play again Saturday at 7:07 p.m. at Baxter Arena.

Miami (7-14-2, 2-10-1)... 1 0 0 — 1

UNO (12-9-2, 7-5-1)....... 1 3 0 — 4

First period: 1, UNO, Miller (Mueller, Randl), 1:00. 2, MU, Daskas (Dukovac), 13:06.

Second period: 3, UNO, Glynn (Mancini, Sullivan, 4:36. 4, UNO, Pivonka (Weiss), 8:52. 5, UNO, Miller (Randl), 10:00.

Shots on goal

MU....... 9 7 3 — 19

UNO... 10 14 6 — 30

Goalies: MU, Persson (26 saves). UNO, Kucharski (18 saves).

Penalties-minutes: MU 6-12, UNO 2-4.

Power plays: MU 0 of 2, UNO 0 of 6.

Photos: Omaha hockey takes on Miami of Ohio