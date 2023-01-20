Omaha hockey rolls to fourth straight win over Miami

The UNO hockey team continued its winning ways at the expense of last-place Miami on Friday night.

The Mavericks rode a three-goal second period to a 4-1 win in front of 6,134 at Baxter Arena. UNO won its fourth straight and moved to 12-9-2 overall and 7-5-1 in the NCHC.

The win also meant the Mavs remain in third place in the eight-team league. UNO began the game trailing second-place St. Cloud State — which defeated Denver on Friday night — by two points.

"It was nice to have such a great second period," coach Mike Gabinet said. "We made a couple of good plays and capitalized on some opportunities."

Matt Miller scored one minute into the game to put the Mavs on top but the RedHawks tied it midway through the period. UNO then took control, scoring three goals in a six-minute span of the second period.

Jimmy Glynn scored his second of the season when he tapped home a rebound in front to put the Mavs back ahead. Defenseman Victor Mancini and team captain Nolan Sullivan picked up the assists.

Jake Pivonka made it 3-1, taking a pass from Tyler Weiss and firing a wrist shot from the slot past goalie Ludvig Persson.

Miller scored his second of the game a little more than a minute later on a similar play, scoring from the slot on a wrist shot.

The teams battled through a scoreless third period, though UNO's Jake Kucharski made a big save with seven minutes left. He denied a shot on a breakaway by Joe Cassetti.

Miller said he wasn't thinking hat trick in the third period, but said it was nice to get the Mavs off to a positive start.

"Those early ones get the momentum going," he said "The fans get right into it and the place gets loud."

The junior forward said the team wasn't dwelling on the Mavs' struggles against Miami — three losses in four games last season — after that tight first period.

"We just talked about staying composed and staying with the game plan," Miller said. "I was really happy with our response even though it was a little bit of a shaky first period."

Kucharski made 18 saves to earn his seventh win of the season.

"I thought he made some key saves, especially in the first period when they were pushing back," Gabinet said. "He just continues to grow every night."

Persson steered aside 26 shots in defeat.

The RedHawks (7-14-2, 2-10-1), who were coming off consecutive 7-0 setbacks at Denver, have lost four straight.

The teams will play again at 7:07 p.m. Saturday at Baxter Arena.

"That's a big three (standings) points," Gabinet said. "We'll celebrate this one for a few minutes and be ready to do it all over again."

Miami (7-14-2, 2-10-1) ....... 1 0 0 — 1

At UNO (12-9-2, 7-5-1) ....... 1 3 0 — 4

First period: 1, UNO, Miller (Mueller, Randl), 1:00. 2, MU, Daskas (Dukovac), 13:06.

Second period: 3, UNO, Glynn (Mancini, Sullivan, 4:36. 4, UNO, Pivonka (Weiss), 8:52. 5, UNO, Miller (Randl), 10:00.

Shots on goal

MU....... 9 7 3 — 19

UNO... 10 14 6 — 30

Goalies: MU, Persson (26 saves). UNO, Kucharski (18 saves).

Penalties-minutes: MU 6-12, UNO 2-4.

Power plays: MU 0 of 2, UNO 0 of 6.

Photos: Omaha hockey takes on Miami of Ohio