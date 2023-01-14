Omaha hockey scores in flurry to sweep Minnesota Duluth

A late scoring flurry by UNO on Saturday night led to a two-game sweep over NCHC foe Minnesota Duluth.

The Mavericks scored four goals in the final three minutes to post a 6-1 victory in front of 6,451 at Baxter Arena.

UNO led by a goal for most of the game until freshman Jacob Slipec scored on a breakaway with 2:32 left to make it 3-1. That opened the floodgates as Jonny Tychonick scored an empty-netter, Slipec scored from close range and Ray Fust jammed in his second goal of the night.

"It was nice to see the boys get rewarded after pounding and pounding all nightlong," coach Mike Gabinet said. "That's a good opponent and a good battle for 60 minutes."

The Mavs jumped to a quick lead less than three minutes into the game. Fust scored his second of the season, putting in a backhand from close range.

That advantage grew to 2-0 three minutes later when Jake Pivonka snapped a shot from the slot past goalie Zach Stejskal. It was the sixth goal for the graduate forward who had the game-winner Friday night in UNO's 3-2 victory.

The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard midway through the first period when Isaac Howard skated in and lofted a shot past freshman goalie Simon Latkoczy.

The teams fought through a scoreless second period though the Mavs had their chances. Matt Miller put a shot off the goal post and defenseman Kirby Proctor fired a shot off the crossbar.

The score remained 2-1 through a tight-checking third period until the pressing Duluth defense made a mistake. Fust found Slipec alone at center ice and he fired home a shot to extend the lead.

"That's a big goal," Gabinet said. "He just kind of does his job and doesn't overthink things."

Slipec, one of 10 freshmen on the roster, credited Fust for the outlet pass.

"It honestly was a great play by Ray," he said. "I saw the goalie cheat one way so I shot it glove side and I was lucky enough to have it go in."

That goal was followed in quick order by three more to send the fans home happy.

The victory, combined with St. Cloud State's 4-0 win Saturday night over Colorado College, boosts UNO into third place in the eight-team NCHC. The Mavs have 21 points, two behind second-place St. Cloud.

"The standings right now are so close," Slipec said. "Every point matters and getting the sweep this weekend is a huge separation factor for us."

The Mavs moved to 11-9-2 overall and 6-5 in the league. Duluth fell to 9-12-1 and 4-8-0.

UNO returns to action next weekend with a pair of home games against Miami.

Minnesota Duluth (9-12-1, 4-8-0) ....... 1 0 0—1

At UNO (11-9-2, 6-5-1) ....................... 2 0 4—6

First period: 1, UNO, Fust (Pivonka, Weiss), 2:17. 2, UNO, Pivonka (Weiss, Mancini), 5:24. 3, UMD, Howard (Johnson, Spicer), 11:36.

Third period: 4, UNO, Slipec (Fust), 17:28. 5, UNO, Tychonick, 17:39, EN. 6, UNO, Slipec (Pennington, Rollwagon), 18:28. 7, UNO, Fust (Krenzen, Proctor), 19:51

Shots on goal

UMD ........... 11 12 10—33

UNO ........... 10 9 14—33

Goalies: UMD, Stejskal (27 saves). UNO, Latkoczy (26 saves).

Penalties-minutes: UND 5-10, UNO 2-4.

Power plays: UMD 0 of 1, UNO 0 of 3.

