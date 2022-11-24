Omaha hockey set for series with No. 1 Denver

When it comes to challenges, they don’t come any bigger for the UNO hockey team.

The Mavericks will return to action on the road Friday night in an 8 p.m. game against top-ranked Denver. The NCHC teams will play again Saturday at 7 p.m.

“It’s exciting,” UNO coach Mike Gabinet said. “We had some recovery time and now we’re ready to play the No. 1 team.”

Both the Mavs and Pioneers – the defending national champions – were idle last weekend. UNO hasn’t played since taking four of six possible standing points with a win and overtime loss at Minnesota Duluth on Nov. 11-12.

Denver will be the third straight ranked opponent that unranked UNO will face. The Mavs began the November portion of its schedule with a loss and tie against visiting North Dakota.

Now come the Pioneers, who earned 41 of 50 possible first-place votes in the most recent USCHO national rankings.

“It’s a great opportunity and we’re looking at it just that way,” Gabinet said. “It’s an opportunity to go in there and compete.”

The coach said his 5-5-2 squad used its off weekend to practice and heal up some injuries. The Mavs still will be without forwards Brock Bremer and Kaden Bohlsen against 9-3 Denver, which sits atop the league standings with 16 points.

Sophomore forward Ty Mueller, who has at least one point in 10 of UNO’s 12 games, said the team is looking forward to the series against the Pioneers.

“It’s always exciting to play No. 1,” he said. “Personally, I love playing high ranked teams because I think my game elevates against stiffer competition.”

It doesn’t get stiffer than Denver, which hasn’t lost to an unranked foe at home since 2005.

One thing in the Mavs’ favor is its ability to win on the road this season. UNO is 1-4-1 at Baxter Arena but 4-1-1 away from home.

“I’m not too sure why that is,” Mueller said. “But hopefully we can keep that going this weekend.”

UNO will play six games before the 20-day break for the holidays. After the series against Denver, the Mavs will play at home against Western Michigan and on the road against Colorado College.

“We’ve got three weekends left and then a break for Christmas,” Gabinet said. “We want to make sure we’re doing everything in our power to leave it all on the table these next three weeks."

​The series against the Pioneers will match two of the nation’s top scoring leaders. Denver’s Carter Mazur leads all Division I players with 12 goals while UNO’s Jack Randl is tied for second with 11.

Gabinet knows that slowing down Mazur will only be part of the challenge facing his Mavs.

“They have 16 or 17 (NHL) drafted guys on their roster,” he said. “We’ve talked all week about playing a disciplined game and not giving them an opportunity on the power play.”

Notes

These will be the only regular-season games against Denver … The Pioneers are led by David Carle, in his fifth season as head coach … Denver won its ninth national title last year, tying Michigan for the most all-time … The teams played four times last season, with the Pioneers going 3-1 … Denver leads the all-time series 36-12-5 … UNO’s last win in Denver wasn’t that long ago. The Mavs posted a 5-4 overtime victory Feb. 6, 2021.

UNO (5-5-2) at No. 1 Denver (9-3)

Friday at 8 p.m.,

Saturday at 7 p.m.

Magness Arena

Radio: 1290 AM (KOIL)