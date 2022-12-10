Omaha hockey shutout for first time this season as Colorado College sweeps series

COLORADO SPRINGS — Kaiden Mbereko made 40 saves to carry Colorado College to a 1-0 win over Omaha on Saturday night. It was the first time the Mavs have been shut out this season.

The Tigers swept a weekend series from UNO for the first time as they had earned a 6-4 win Friday. In that win, Hunter McKown had a hat trick with three third-period goals.

McKown scored the game's only goal in the second period on the power play. It was McKown's 13th goal this season, including his eighth on the power play.

But the difference Saturday was Mbereko. A night after he allowed four goals, Mbereko came through with huge saves to keep the Tigers in front. Eighteen of his saves came during the second period and 14 in the third.

Ty Mueller led the Mavs offense with six shots on goal. Simon Latkoczy finished with 17 saves as Omaha outshot the Tigers 40-18.

UNO now begins its holiday break as the Mavs (8-8-2) won't play again until Dec. 30 when it hosts St. Lawrence.​

