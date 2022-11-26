Omaha hockey split weekend series with Denver after Saturday loss

DENVER — No. 1 Denver scored three goals in the second period on its way to a 6-3 win Saturday night as it earned a weekend split with Omaha.

UNO was coming off Friday's decisive 3-0 upset of the Pioneers when the Mavs held a 40-22 shot advantage and Jake Kucharski made 22 saves for his first shutout.

Saturday's match was tied 1-1 after one period as Omaha's Jack Randl's wrist shot found the net midway through the period.

Denver took the lead for good with an early flurry in the second period.

The Pioneers scored twice in a 19-second span four minutes into the second period and made it 4-1 with 8:16 left in the period.

But the Mavericks got back in the game around the second intermission. Randl scored his NCAA-leading 13th goal this season 36 seconds before intermission, then Matt Miller scored 32 seconds after play resumed in the third period. Miller had scored twice in Friday's win.

Denver, though, wouldn't surrender the lead. Tristan Broz's goal with 8:23 left made it 5-3, then the Pioneers added an empty-net goal.

Kucharski finished with 29 saves for the Mavs.

UNO returns home to face Western Michigan beginning Friday at Baxter Arena.