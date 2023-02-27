The Omaha hockey team remained 14th in this week's USCHO national rankings.
The Mavericks split a pair of home games over the weekend against sixth-ranked St. Cloud State, losing 6-2 on Friday and winning by the same score Saturday.
The Huskies remained No. 6 while NCHC member Denver held its ground at No. 3. Western Michigan fell from No. 5 to No. 8 after losing twice to Denver.
League member North Dakota received votes but is not ranked. The Mavs finish the regular season this weekend with two road games against the Fighting Hawks.
Minnesota received 37 of 50 first-place votes and remains No. 1.
Photos: Omaha hockey hosts Colorado College
Omaha's Ty Mueller gets a first-half shot past Colorado College goalie Kaidan Mbereko's left hand in the first period to put UNO up 1-0 on Friday. Also on the play is Colorado College's Noah Laba, top right, and Nicklas Andrews, bottom left.
Members of the ROTC displayed a large American flag on the ice during the National Anthem before the game between Omaha and Colorado College on Friday.
Members of the ROTC displayed a large American flag on the ice during the National Anthem before the game between Omaha and Colorado College on Friday.
Members of the ROTC displayed a large American flag on the ice during the National Anthem before the game between Omaha and Colorado College on Friday.
Omaha's Tyler Rollwagen, left, and Colorado College's Noah Prokop compete for a face-off in the first period on Friday.
Colorado College's Hunter McKown tries to slow down Omaha's Nolan Sullivan in the second period on Friday.
Fans celebrate a goal by Omaha's Kaden Bohlsen in the second period against Colorado College on Friday.
Omaha's Nolan Sullivan checks Colorado College's Matthew Gleason in the second period on Friday.
A record crowd for Baxter Arena watch Omaha take on Colorado College on Friday.
Omaha Colorado College's Tyler Coffey collides with Omaha goalie Simon Latkoczy in the second period on Friday.
Colorado College's Jack Millar kicks the puck after losing his stick in the second period against Omaha on Friday.
Omaha goalie Simon Latkoczy blocks a second-period Colorado College shot on Friday.
