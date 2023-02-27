The Omaha hockey team remained 14th in this week's USCHO national rankings.

The Mavericks split a pair of home games over the weekend against sixth-ranked St. Cloud State, losing 6-2 on Friday and winning by the same score Saturday.

The Huskies remained No. 6 while NCHC member Denver held its ground at No. 3. Western Michigan fell from No. 5 to No. 8 after losing twice to Denver.

League member North Dakota received votes but is not ranked. The Mavs finish the regular season this weekend with two road games against the Fighting Hawks.

Minnesota received 37 of 50 first-place votes and remains No. 1.

