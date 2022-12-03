Omaha hockey sweeps Western Michigan, moves into third place alone in conference

Don't look now but the young Omaha hockey team is methodically moving up in the NCHC standings.

The Mavericks posted their second straight win over 14th-ranked Western Michigan on Saturday night in a 3-1 victory. The game was played in front of a season-high 6,766 at Baxter Arena.

UNO, which has 10 freshmen on the roster, moved into sole possession of third place in the eight-team NCHC. Top-ranked Denver is in first while third-ranked St. Cloud State is second.

The Mavs, who fell behind the Broncos 3-0 on Friday night before rallying for a 7-6 victory, grabbed the three-goal advantage Saturday.

Jake Pivonka scored the only goal of the first period a little more than two minutes into the game. The lone assist went to defenseman Joaquim Lemay.

​UNO added to its lead early in the second period when Jack Randl scored his nation-leading 14th goal. He fired a shot from deep left wing that sailed over the shoulder of Broncos goalie Cameron Rowe.

That advantage grew to 3-0 midway through the period when team captain Nolan Sullivan scored off a scramble. Rowe made saves on Sullivan and freshman Ray Fust before Sullivan poked home his third goal of the season.

Western Michigan spoiled Simon Latkoczy's shutout with 4:20 left in the period when freshman Ryan McAllister scored on a wrist shot. The freshman, who had two goals Friday night, is the nation's scoring leader with 10 goals and 23 assists.

The teams battled through a scoreless third period as Latkoczy, a freshman from Slovakia, made 21 saves to pick up the win.

UNO (8-6-2, 4-3-1) will play a pair of games at Colorado College next weekend before taking a 20-day break for the holidays.