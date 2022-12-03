Omaha hockey sweeps Western Michigan, moves into third place alone in conference

That advantage grew to 3-0 midway through the period when team captain Nolan Sullivan scored off a scramble. Rowe made saves on Sullivan and freshman Ray Fust before Sullivan poked home his third goal of the season.
Western Michigan spoiled Simon Latkoczy's shutout with 4:20 left in the period when freshman Ryan McAllister scored on a wrist shot. The freshman, who had two goals Friday night, is the nation's scoring leader with 10 goals and 23 assists.
The teams battled through a scoreless third period as Latkoczy, a freshman from Slovakia, made 21 saves to pick up the win.
UNO (8-6-2, 4-3-1) will play a pair of games at Colorado College next weekend before taking a 20-day break for the holidays.
