Omaha hockey sweeps Western Michigan, moves into third place alone in conference

  • Updated
Here is UNO hockey's schedule for the 2022-23 season.

Don't look now but the young Omaha hockey team is methodically moving up in the NCHC standings.

The Mavericks posted their second straight win over 14th-ranked Western Michigan on Saturday night in a 3-1 victory. The game was played in front of a season-high 6,766 at Baxter Arena.

UNO, which has 10 freshmen on the roster, moved into sole possession of third place in the eight-team NCHC. Top-ranked Denver is in first while third-ranked St. Cloud State is second.

The Mavs, who fell behind the Broncos 3-0 on Friday night before rallying for a 7-6 victory, grabbed the three-goal advantage Saturday.

Jake Pivonka scored the only goal of the first period a little more than two minutes into the game. The lone assist went to defenseman Joaquim Lemay.

​UNO added to its lead early in the second period when Jack Randl scored his nation-leading 14th goal. He fired a shot from deep left wing that sailed over the shoulder of Broncos goalie Cameron Rowe.

That advantage grew to 3-0 midway through the period when team captain Nolan Sullivan scored off a scramble. Rowe made saves on Sullivan and freshman Ray Fust before Sullivan poked home his third goal of the season.

Western Michigan spoiled Simon Latkoczy's shutout with 4:20 left in the period when freshman Ryan McAllister scored on a wrist shot. The freshman, who had two goals Friday night, is the nation's scoring leader with 10 goals and 23 assists.

The teams battled through a scoreless third period as Latkoczy, a freshman from Slovakia, made 21 saves to pick up the win.

UNO (8-6-2, 4-3-1) will play a pair of games at Colorado College next weekend before taking a 20-day break for the holidays.

