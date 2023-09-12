Omaha is picked to finish sixth in the eight-team NCHC in the annual preseason hockey media poll.

The Mavericks received 113 points, 10 fewer than fifth-place Minnesota Duluth (123). UNO returns 18 letter winners from last year’s third-place squad.

For the second straight year, Denver tops the poll. The Pioneers had 11 first-place votes and 199 points to outdistance second-place North Dakota’s totals of 12 first-place votes and 175 points.

St. Cloud State (155 points) finished third and Western Michigan (126) was fourth. Colorado College (89 points) was picked to finish seventh and Miami (28) eighth.

The NCHC will unofficially drop the puck on its 11th season of competition Wednesday with the conference's annual Media Day.

​It will be held at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Coaches and athletes from all eight schools will take part. UNO will be represented by coach Mike Gabinet and senior forward Nolan Sullivan.