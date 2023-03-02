“North Dakota Week” will take on extra importance this weekend for Omaha hockey.

The Mavericks will finish the regular season on the road against the Fighting Hawks. The two-game series will help determine who the teams’ first-round opponents will be when the conference postseason begins March 10.

UNO sits in second place in the eight-team NCHC with 41 points, two more than Western Michigan and St. Cloud State. Denver has locked up first place with 50 points.

The Mavs’ surprisingly strong performance this season — UNO was picked to finish seventh in a preseason media poll — has clinched home ice for that best-of-three opening playoff round. That opponent will either be Minnesota Duluth, Colorado College or a rematch against North Dakota.

UNO coach Mike Gabinet said it’s a positive to be playing the Fighting Hawks in the regular-season finale.

“It’s good to have a really tough opponent to finish the season,” he said. “I know the guys have been working hard and we’re looking forward to finishing the (regular) season on a high note.”

The No. 14 Mavs, 18-11-3 overall and 13-7-2 in the conference, are coming off a split against No. 6 St. Cloud State. The Huskies won 6-2 last Friday and the Mavs answered with a 6-2 victory Saturday.

“St. Cloud is a good team and you’ve got to give them credit,” Gabinet said. “We’ve continued to grow this season and we did that again Saturday night so I’m very proud of the group.”

The coach added that he’s not getting caught up in playoff thinking just yet.

“I haven’t been paying attention to the possible playoff matchups because I ask myself, what purpose does it serve?” he said. “It just makes you more nervous or anxious so we just need to stay focused on this weekend.”

UNO probably will face North Dakota without one of its top players. Sophomore center Ty Mueller, tied for third on the team in points with 24, suffered an upper-body injury early in Saturday’s game against St. Cloud.

“He’s been in our No. 1 center spot for pretty much the whole season,” Gabinet said. “That’s a huge loss right now but when we’ve faced adversity this season, some of the young guys have gotten opportunities and stepped up.”

North Dakota (14-13-6, 8-10-4) sits in sixth place in the NCHC with 28 points. The Fighting Hawks are coming off an overtime win and a tie at Colorado College.

The Mavs played a pair of games against North Dakota on Nov. 4-5 at Baxter Arena, losing the first game 4-1 and tying the second 3-3.

Sophomore defenseman Victor Mancini, who had a pair of assists in that earlier series, said he’s looking forward to playing at Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.

“It’s a tough atmosphere,” he said. “Everyone is wearing green but it’s fun to go in and wear the black hat and be the bad guy.”

Mancini agreed with Gabinet, saying he wasn’t yet looking ahead to the playoffs.

“I’m more focused on North Dakota,” he said. “I don’t think we’re worried about who we’re going to play just yet.”

Mancini, who is second on the team in blocked shots with 29, said the team has tried to move on following the recent death of assistant coach Paul Jerrard. There was a moment of silence for the 57-year-old before last Friday night’s game.

“It’s been a huge variety of emotions, but it’s also been inspiring as well,” he said. “As a team we’ve come together and bonded over this pain.”

Notes

» North Dakota is led by Brad Berry, in his eighth year as coach.

» The Fighting Hawks hold a 29-17-2 edge in the all-time series.

» Jack Randl continues to lead the Mavs in scoring with 18 goals and 31 assists for 31 points.

» UNO freshman Simon Latkoczy leads the NCHC in goals-against average at 2.06.

» North Dakota’s top goalie is Drew DeRidder, who has a 2.64 average.

» Top scorers for the Fighting Hawks are freshman Jackson Blake (38 points) and junior Riese Gaber (33).

» Former UNO associate athletic director Dave Ahlers has taken over the radio play-by-play duties from Casey Roehl.

Photos: Omaha hockey hosts Colorado College