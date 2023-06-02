A two-game home series against Ohio State and a tournament in Arizona are part of the UNO hockey schedule for 2023-24.

The Mavericks will begin with an exhibition game Oct. 7 at Minnesota State before a two-game home series against Niagara to start the regular season. Next up are the Buckeyes, who will visit Baxter Arena on Oct. 27-28.

UNO split a road series at Ohio State in 2019.

The first NCHC series will be contested the following week when Western Michigan plays at UNO on Nov. 3-4. The first-half schedule also includes a home-and-home series against NCAA hockey newcomer Augustana.

The Mavs will open the second half of the season at the Desert Hockey Classic Jan. 5-6. It will be UNO’s first regular-season tournament action since winning the Brice Alaska Goal Rush championship in 2016.

The four-team tourney at Arizona State also will include Harvard and UMass Lowell.

Coach Mike Gabinet said the trip to Arizona in early January should prove popular with the fans.

“I think that tournament will be one of our highlights,” he said. “A lot of people are showing interest already and that’s a nice place to go in the winter.”

The rest of the second-half schedule will be against NCHC teams, starting with a road series against North Dakota on Jan. 12-13. The Fighting Hawks ended the Mavs’ season last year in the league playoffs.

The regular season will end March 8-9 in a rematch series against North Dakota at Baxter Arena.

“It might be nice once in awhile not to play North Dakota right before the (NCHC) playoffs,” Gabinet said. “It’s always a little bit of a war against them.”

Notably absent this year is Alaska Fairbanks, which played a heated series in Omaha this past season. The teams split a pair of overtime games and after the Mavs had won on the final night, a fight ensued in the postgame handshake line.

“We came to the end of our agreement,” Gabinet said. “And it’s always hard to get teams to Omaha from so far away.”

UNO’s exhibition game against Minnesota State – won by the Mavs 7-2 in 2022-23 – will be notable because of the absence of longtime Minnesota State coach and former UNO assistant Mike Hastings. He’s moved on to become Wisconsin’s coach.

“It’s going to be a new look for their team,” Gabinet said. “I’m still pretty sure they’re going to be solid again.”

The coach said the schedule once again will be challenging.

“We play in a tough conference, and I think our non-conference schedule will be difficult,” he said. “Like always, we’ll have to be ready for every game.”

The 2023-24 schedule (times TBA):

October – 7: At Minnesota State (exhibition). 13-14: Niagara. 27-28: Ohio State.

November – 3-4: Western Michigan. 10-11: Long Island. 17-18: At Denver. 24: Augustana. 25: At Augustana.

December – 1-2: At Minnesota Duluth. 8-9: St. Cloud State.

January – 5-6: At Desert Hockey Classic (Tempe, Arizona). 12-13: At North Dakota. 19-20: Denver. 26-27: At St. Cloud State.

February – 2-3: Minnesota Duluth. 9-10: At Western Michigan. 23-24: Colorado College.

March – 1-2: At Miami. 8-9: North Dakota. 15-17: NCHC playoff quarterfinals.