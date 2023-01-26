Omaha hockey trending in the right direction as Mavs head to Western Michigan

Riding a five-game win streak, the Omaha hockey team is playing with confidence.

The administration recently handed out its own vote of confidence when it extended coach Mike Gabinet's contract through the 2025-26 season.

Some might wonder about the midseason timing of that extension that will pay the coach $325,000 per year. But athletic director Adrian Dowell said Thursday it had been in the planning stage for some time.

"Coach Gabinet and I have been talking since last summer," he said. "We feel like the hockey program is trending the right way and Mike has it positioned for success."

The Mavericks, picked to finish seventh in the eight-team NCHC in a preseason media poll, are definitely trending in the right direction. UNO enters this weekend at Western Michigan in third place, just two points out of first.

St. Cloud State and Denver are tied atop the league with 29 points, followed by the Mavs (27) and the Broncos (25).

Gabinet, a former player at UNO, said he appreciated the extension.

"It was nice to get it done," he said. "My family and I are excited to be here and I obviously love the program."

He added that he wasn't surprised by the timing, which happened two weeks ago when the Mavs had a home series against Minnesota Duluth.

​"We'd had ongoing discussions," the coach said. "So it was nice to get it finalized."

Gabinet said the vote of confidence from Dowell, who took over for Trev Alberts in December of 2021, meant a lot.

"Since Adrian has been here, he's been very supportive," the coach said. "The people who want to see your program continue to grow and thrive are the people you want to work for."

Gabinet said those people include UNO chancellor Joanne Li and Ted Carter, president of the University of Nebraska System.

"When you have everyone going in the same direction, it's just like a team," he said. "You want to belong to something that's bigger than yourself and all helping each other to succeed."

Dowell said he has no doubt that Gabinet is the right man for the job.

"Mike is our guy," he said. "We felt that it was a no-brainer to extend his contract as we continue to compete in the toughest hockey conference in the nation."

That extension could prove to be a little longer, depending on the Mavs' success. If Omaha makes the 16-team NCAA tournament during the course of Gabinet's contract, it will extend an extra year through the 2026-27 season.

"That tells the fan base that we're working to reach a goal," Dowell said. "And if we can make the tournament, chances are we won't be seeing any teams tougher than the ones we've been facing."

Dowell also pointed to other factors, including the Mavs' 100% graduation rate under Gabinet and attendance this season averaging 6,248 — fifth in the nation.

"We had the second-most wins in program history last year and we're doing great things again this season," Dowell said. "This extension signifies the importance of hockey to the institution and our commitment to reaching the program's next level of success."

Notes

» Omaha enters this weekend 13-9-2 overall and 8-5-1 in the NCHC.

» The ninth-ranked Broncos are 16-9-1 and 8-5-1.

» Western Michigan swept Colorado College last weekend and is riding a six-game win streak.

» The Broncos are led by second-year coach Pat Ferschweiler.

» The Mavs swept a pair of home games from Western Michigan Dec. 2-3.

» Jack Randl leads UNO in goals (15) and points (25).

» The Broncos' Ryan McAlister leads the nation in scoring with 40 points while Jason Polin is tied for third with 36.

» Western Michigan, located in Kalamazoo, plays its home games in Lawson Arena.

