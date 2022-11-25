 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha hockey upsets No. 1 Denver behind huge second period

  Updated
UNO drops the Friday night game 4-1

DENVER — A second-period scoring surge helped Omaha hockey knock off the top-ranked team in the country Friday night in the Mavericks' 3-0 win at Denver.

UNO (6-5-2, 2-2-1) scored all three of its goals in the first seven minutes of the second period. Cameron Berg got things started early, collecting his own rebound and scoring 12 seconds into the period to give Omaha a 1-0 lead.

Matt Miller scored 4:54 into the second to extend the Mavericks' lead, then added a power-play goal less than two minutes later to put UNO ahead 3-0. The Mavericks outshot the Pioneers 29-17 in the second period and finished with a 40-22 edge in shots on goal.

Jake Kucharski finished with 22 saves for Omaha, which has faced three straight ranked opponents.

The Mavericks will take on the Pioneers again Saturday at 7 p.m.

