Omaha hockey will use weekend break to rest up and prepare for No. 1 Denver

Omaha hockey coach Mike Gabinet says a break in the schedule this weekend will be welcome.

​"It is good timing," he said. "We've been going hard since the start of the season."

The Mavericks are coming off a four-point weekend at Minnesota Duluth, which was ranked 20th last week. UNO won 3-2 on Friday night and tied Saturday night's game late before falling 3-2 in overtime.

"That is not an easy place to play," Gabinet said. "Getting four points out of six was huge for us."

The Mavs have six points in the standings and are fourth in the eight-team NCHC. With 10 freshmen on the roster, UNO was picked to finish seventh in a media preseason poll.

Among the teams trailing the unranked Mavs are Duluth (five points), No. 4 St. Cloud State (five) and No. 19 North Dakota (four).

Top-ranked Denver, the defending national champion, sits in first with 16 points. UNO's next series will be on the road Nov. 25-26 against the Pioneers.

"They're off to a great start," Gabinet said. "They're playing good hockey and they're No. 1 for a reason."

The coach said his team took Monday off after returning from Duluth, one of its first idle days of the season.

"It was nice to let the guys catch their breath," he said. "We've got a few guys banged up so I think this off weekend will be good for us."

Road warriors

The 5-5-2 Mavs actually have been better on the road this season than at home.

UNO is 1-4-1 at Baxter Arena and 4-1-1 in road games.

"I don't really read too much into that," Gabinet said. "All of our games have been pretty tight either way."

He added that his young team might feel a little more relaxed away from home.

"We've got a lot of new players in the program," he said. "I think maybe they don't overthink things as much on the road and play a little more fearlessly."

High-scoring Randl

When UNO plays at Denver, the top two goal scorers in the nation will be on display.

Pioneers' sophomore forward Carter Mazur leads the nation in goals with 12. Right behind is UNO senior forward Jack Randl with 11.

Three others, including Jack Cruikshank of St. Cloud State, have scored 10.

Randl also has four assists for a team-leading 15 points, ahead of Ty Mueller (11) and Tyler Weiss (10).

Goalie's numbers

Jake Kucharski has emerged as the Mavs' No. 1 goaltender, playing in nine of the 12 games while starting eight.

The senior transfer from American International College is 3-4-2 with a 2.34 goals-against average.

Simon Latkoczy, a freshman from Slovakia, has started the other four games. He is 2-1 with a 3.34 average.

Facing it off

Part of UNO's early success this season can be chalked up to its performance at the faceoff circles.

The Mavs are second in the league in winning faceoffs at 53%. Only North Dakota (55) has a higher percentage.

Slap shots

» UNO's next home games will be Dec. 2-3 against Western Michigan.

» A pair of road games Dec. 9-10 against Colorado College will be followed by a 20-day break for the holidays.

» UNO is tied with Miami for the highest number of penalty minutes in the NCHC with 184.

» The Mavs are fourth in the league in power-play percentage and sixth in penalty-killing percentage.