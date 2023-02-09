When you're playing on a team more than 5,000 miles from home, it helps to have a reminder of the family.

For UNO freshman Simon Latkoczy, that little touch of Slovakian love can be found on his goalie mask.

That's where a small photo of his grandpa, Peter Durina, can be found. He was the one who suggested to Simon that he might try being a hockey goaltender, and the Mavericks are so glad he did.

“He’s my biggest supporter,” the goalie said. “And a big hockey fan.”

Latkoczy (pronounced Lat-KOH-zee) has helped solidify a position of need following the departure of last year’s top two goalies, Isaiah Saville and Austin Roden. He has posted two consecutive shutouts, lowered his goals-against average to 1.82 and recently was named the league’s goaltender of the month for January.

He also was named the national goaltender of the month by the Hockey Commissioners Association. He was 3-0 in January while allowing just one goal.

His performance has helped Omaha climb to No. 16 in the USCHO national ratings heading into this weekend when the Mavs host Colorado College.

“I think we’re playing great,” he said. “We’re doing what coach tells us and taking care of the extra details.”

Growing up in Slovakia, Latkoczy began skating when he was 3 and later played street hockey and soccer. It was his grandpa who made the suggestion that playing goalie in hockey might be worthwhile.

“I tried it and I loved it,” he said.

This is the fourth year in America for Latkoczy, who has spent the past three playing junior hockey in the USHL. He spent two years with Madison and one with Chicago before moving on to UNO.

“I could tell right away that they had a really good staff here,” he said. “They’re organized to the point that you always know what to do.”

Like most freshmen, Latkoczy had his share of growing pains. He lost his first start 4-3 against Niagara and then was pulled from his next start after surrendering four first-period goals at Lake Superior State.

His first victory came Oct. 23 in a 3-2 overtime win over Alaska Fairbanks. He has been a model of consistency ever since — surrendering two goals or less in his last eight starts — and is coming off those consecutive 2-0 shutouts over Miami and Western Michigan.

His 40-save performance Jan. 28 against the ninth-ranked Broncos could not have come at a better time. The visiting Mavs had lost 6-1 the previous night and needed a positive effort in the hostile Western Michigan environment.

“A big part of the game is mental,” he said. “We really needed to get a split and I did my best to make that happen.”

Omaha coach Mike Gabinet said Latkoczy’s progress has been a key to the Mavs’ success.

“I’m proud of him and happy for him,” he said. “It didn’t come easy at the start of the year, and he’s just continued to work with a great mindset.”

Latkoczy said his family follows the Mavs from long distance in Slovakia, but it can be a challenge.

“They all wake up at 2 a.m. to watch our games,” he said. “My mom, my dad, my grandpa. They’re all there.”

The business major said he’s enjoying the educational and social aspects at UNO.

“I love the social life and getting to meet new people,” he said. “I’m making new friendships all the time.”

Those friendships extend to the team, including fellow netminders Jake Kucharski and Jacob Zab.

“We’ve got a good group of goalies,” he said. “I like them a lot.”

Latkoczy said he hopes to play hockey professionally someday, but that’s down the road for the freshman.

“I’m hoping to do that, either here in the U.S. or in Europe,” he said. “But right now, I’m just thinking about doing my best here in Omaha.”

NOTES: The Tigers are led by second-year coach Kris Mayotte … The Mavs lost a pair of games at Colorado College on Dec. 9-10, just before the 20-day break for the holidays … UNO is 14-10-2 overall and 9-6-1 in the NCHC … The Mavs enter this weekend in fourth place in the league with 30 points. They trail Denver (35 points), St. Cloud State (33) and Western Michigan (33) but have played two fewer conference games than the Huskies and the Broncos … UNO holds an all-time edge of 26-14-5 over the Tigers, who have lost five in a row.

Colorado College at UNO

Friday and Saturday at 7:07 p.m.

Radio: 1290 AM (KOIL)​

