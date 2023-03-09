UNO forward Jack Randl doesn’t mince words when he talks about the NCHC playoff series this weekend against North Dakota.

“It’s two teams fighting for their lives,” he said. “Every small play and every detail in the game really matters.”

The third-seeded and 17th-ranked Mavericks (18-13-3) will host the sixth-seeded Fighting Hawks (16-13-6) in a best-of-three, first-round series at Baxter Arena. The games will start Friday and Saturday at 7:07 p.m. and, if necessary, at 6:07 p.m. Sunday.

The other first-round series are No. 8 seed Miami at No. 1 Denver, No. 7 Colorado College at No. 2 Western Michigan and No. 5 Minnesota Duluth at No. 4 St. Cloud State.

Winners of those series will advance to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff on March 17-18 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The ultimate goal for all league teams is an invitation to the 16-team NCAA tournament.

“This is the fun time of the year,” Randl said. “It’s what you work toward all season long and we’re really excited to get going.”

UNO and North Dakota finished up the regular season last weekend in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks prevailed in a pair of close games, 5-4 in overtime and 2-1 in regulation.

“It’s kind of funny that we got home ice and we got North Dakota,” UNO coach Mike Gabinet said. “It was two hard-fought games up there and it will be exciting to get them in our building.”

Randl, the Mavs’ leading scorer, is one of eight seniors. The others are Nolan Sullivan, Tyler Weiss, Jake Pivonka, Jake Kucharski, Kirby Proctor, Jonny Tychonick and Jacob Zab.

As far as preparation for the playoff series, Gabinet said he learned some lessons from the series last weekend.

“We know the talent they have on their roster,” he said. “You have to play a certain way to be successful.”

The coach said winning the playoff series basically comes down to one thing.

“You’ve got to play fearless,” he said. “You’ve got to give it everything you’ve got and play hard, and that’s our focus going into this weekend.”

Randl said it’s been a team effort all season and mentioned two freshmen defensemen — Joaquim Lemay and Jacob Guevin — who recently were named to the league’s All-Rookie team.

“Those guys have made a really big impact right away,” he said. “They continued to get better all season and it was cool to see them get that recognition.”

Notes

» This will be the first NCHC playoff series the Mavs have hosted at Baxter Arena.

» Randl and freshman goalie Simon Latkoczy were honorable mention selections on the All-NCHC team.

» Randl has 18 goals and 16 assists for 34 points.

» Latkoczy is 10-4-1 with a 2.25 goals-against average.

» North Dakota holds a 33-17-2 edge in the all-time series.

» The Fighting Hawks went 3-0-1 against the Mavs this season.

» Freshman forward Jackson Blake leads North Dakota in scoring with 40 points.

» Junior forward Riese Gaber leads the Fighting Hawks in goals with 19.