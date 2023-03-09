Omaha hockey's Mike Gabinet is one of three nominees for the NCHC's Herb Brooks Coach of the Year Award.

The Mavericks, picked to finish seventh in the eight-team league in a media preseason poll, finished third. They'll host North Dakota in a best-of-three playoff series starting Friday at Baxter Arena.

The other coaching nominees are David Carle of Denver and Pat Ferschweiler of Western Michigan.

Player of the Year nominees are Denver goalie Magnus Chrona, St. Cloud State forward Jami Krannila and Western Michigan forward Jason Polin.

Other categories that include UNO nominees:

​Senior Scholar-Athlete Award: Kirby Proctor, defenseman. Goaltender of the Year: Simon Latkoczy. Defensive Defenseman of the Year: Victor Mancini. Defensive Forward of the Year: Nolan Sullivan.

All winners will be announced March 16 on the eve of the league's Frozen Faceoff.