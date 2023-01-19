Omaha hockey's third-string goalie Jacob Zab finally gets 'special moment' on the ice

Since his freshman season at UNO, senior goalie Jacob Zab has patiently waited for his chance to see game action.

And waited. And waited.

He finally got that opportunity last Saturday night late in the home game against Minnesota Duluth. He played the final one minute and 32 seconds in his collegiate debut and made one save as the Mavericks won 6-1.

It was a moment the third-string goalie said he will never forget.

“I haven’t minded the role that I’ve had one bit,” he said. “But I’ve always dreamed of getting a chance to play in a game.”

Zab said he grew up playing goalie for one simple reason.

“I was a forward on my first team,” he said. “But I didn’t like to come off the ice, so that’s what makes playing goalie so great.”

The Ohio native played junior hockey in Pittsburgh before coming to Omaha. Zab joined the Mavs with the understanding that he’d be playing behind Isaiah Saville and Austin Roden, two goalies with more experience.

“We had a high report on his character and Jacob was someone we wanted in our program,” UNO coach Mike Gabinet said.

Zab said the feeling was mutual.

“I came here because it’s a great program and a great school,” he said. “I wanted to be a part of the amazing culture.”

Still, it takes a special person to go through every practice for 3 ½ seasons without seeing any game action. Zab says he understands his role, which on game nights is vocally supporting the team while minding one of the bench doors.

“Being a part of this team is all I’ve really wanted,” he said. “Playing in games wasn’t necessarily a part of it.”

Gabinet said Zab’s contribution hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“He has the respect of all of our guys because he’s so selfless,” the coach said. “He’s the ultimate team player.”

The role of the third-string goalie is to be there in case of illness or injury to the other goalies, which this season are senior Jake Kucharski and freshman Simon Latkoczy.

“There have been a few times in the past when a goalie was hurt and I had to be ready,” he said. “But until the other night, that time had never come.”

A late flurry of goals against the Bulldogs gave Zab his chance. The Mavericks had just taken a 5-1 lead and Gabinet knew what he had to do.

“It was perfect timing Saturday night,” he said. “I yelled his name and he kept saying ‘Me?’”

Zab said team captain Nolan Sullivan helped him realize that his time had finally come.

“We had just gotten all those goals and I was celebrating with the guys on the bench,” he said. “Then I heard coach calling my name and telling me to get out there, and I think Nolan handed me my stick.”

Zab received a nice ovation from the Baxter Arena crowd as the fans realized what was happening.

He stopped the one shot Duluth put on goal in that final 92 seconds and the Mavs added one more tally to make the final 6-1. After the game, Zab was mobbed on the ice by his teammates.

“It was a very special moment for me,” he said. “I’d always dreamed about getting into a game, but I never knew if it would happen.”

In the locker room afterward, Gabinet presented Zab with the game puck and congratulated him on his perfect save percentage. The goalie’s teammates started chanting “Zabber! Zabber! Zabber!”

“I just want to thank every one of you,” Zab told the team. “You guys mean the world to me and it’s the best thing in the world coming to the rink every day with you guys.”

Though he has seen limited game action, Zab has been busy in the classroom. He’s been academic all-conference each of his previous three seasons and is on track to graduate this spring with a degree in business administration.

In addition to his contribution to the team, he also helps coach younger goalies on Monday nights as a way to give back to the game.

As for the future, the son of Joe and Pam Zab said he wasn’t certain what it will be.

“I still have my COVID season so I can come back,” he said. “I’m still trying to figure out what I’m going to do.”

The Mavs, who have climbed into third place in the eight-team NCHC, return to action this weekend with a pair of home games against Miami. Zab is expected to be back in his usual place at the end of the bench, loudly cheering his teammates.

“When I look back on my days here at UNO, I’m going to be very happy,” he said. “I feel like I’ve made a contribution to the program, and that’s good enough for me.”

NOTES: Both games against Miami on Friday and Saturday will start at 7:07 p.m. at Baxter Arena … The Mavs are 11-9-2 overall and 6-5-1 in the NCHC while the RedHawks are 7-13-2 and 2-9-1 … Miami is coached by Chris Bergeron, in his fourth season at the helm … The RedHawks lead the all-time series 29-21-7 and have a 12-11-3 edge in games at Omaha … Jack Randl leads the Mavs in scoring with 15 goals and eight assists for 23 points. Ty Mueller (9-11-20) is second … Both Randl and Mueller were announced Thursday as nominees for the Hobey Baker Award, presented annually to the nation’s top NCAA hockey player … UNO plays at 10th-ranked Western Michigan next weekend.

Miami at UNO

Friday and Saturday at 7:07 p.m.

Radio: 1290 AM (KOIL)

