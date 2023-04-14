In these days of the transfer portal, Omaha hockey coach Mike Gabinet says it’s difficult to predict a future roster.

Fortunately for the Mavericks, three of their team leaders will be back next season.

Team captain Nolan Sullivan and assistant captains Jack Randl and Matt Miller all have said they’ll return. Sullivan and Randl were seniors this year but have an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 while Miller was a junior.

“To have those three back for another year is tremendous,” Gabinet said. “I believe they embody what we’re all about.”

Randl led the team in scoring with 18 goals and 16 assists. Miller was second in goals with 13 and had 25 points while Sullivan had 15 points and is considered the Mavs’ best player at winning faceoffs.

Sullivan and Miller expressed a sense of unfinished business during an interview on UNO Hockey's Twitter account.

“It was a super-fun team we got to work with last year, having so many young guys,” Sullivan said. “For me, it’s also a chance for me to keep growing and working on my skills.”

Miller said returning to the Mavs was his best option.

“We’re built on hard work and we still have goals we want to achieve next year,” he said. “We’re a determined group and I think we can take another step.”

Omaha finished 19-15-13 and was third in the eight-team NCHC. The Mavs hosted a postseason league playoff series for the first time at Baxter Arena, losing the best-of-three quarterfinal 2-1 against North Dakota.

Mavs finish 20th

UNO finished 20th in the final USCHO national hockey ratings.

The Mavs were one of five NCHC teams in the final rankings. The others were No. 5 St. Cloud State, No. 6 Denver, No. 11 Western Michigan and No. 17 North Dakota.

A sixth school, Colorado College, received votes but was not ranked.

“It’s great to be ranked at the end of the season,” Gabinet said. “Not bad a for a team that was picked to finish seventh.”

The Mavs, who had 10 freshmen and two transfers on their roster, were predicted to finish seventh in a preseason media poll.

New additions

Three players have announced their intention to shift from their current schools to play for the Mavs.

Senior Seth Eisele joins Omaha after playing last season for Lake Superior State. The goalie competed in 17 games and had a 2.86 goals-against average.

He’ll help fill the void left by the departure of senior Jake Kucharski, a Carolina Hurricanes draftee who signed a professional contract.

Also joining the Mavs will be forward Jesse Lansdell, who played the previous four seasons at Notre Dame. He had six goals and nine assists this past season for the Fighting Irish.

This is the second straight year that UNO has landed a graduate transfer from Notre Dame. Forward Jake Pivonka had 10 goals and eight assists this past season.

The third is Ohio State defenseman Dominic Vidoli, who will join the Mavs after playing the past three seasons for the Buckeyes.

He played in 58 games and had four goals and eight assists. He also blocked 51 shots.

Two departures

The Mavs will be losing at least two players to the transfer portal.

Forward Cam Berg and defenseman Davis Pennington, both sophomores this past season, will be moving on. Berg will play for North Dakota while Pennington is headed for Quinnipiac, which recently won the NCAA national championship.

Berg was sixth on the team in scoring with 10 goals and 14 assists. Pennington was second in scoring among defensemen with one goal and 15 assists.

“Every player has options, and that’s the portal these days,” Gabinet said. “At the end of the day, you want guys who want to be here.”

Hastings moves on

Former Omaha assistant coach Mike Hastings, who spent the past 11 seasons as coach at Minnesota State, recently was named head coach at Wisconsin.

Minnesota State went 299-109-25 under Hastings, who led his Mavericks to the Frozen Four twice and a runner-up finish to Denver in the 2022 title game.

“That’s a nice move for Mike,” Gabinet said. “Taking a Big 10 job means he’ll have a lot of resources at his disposal.”

Hastings, who also previously was the coach of the Omaha Lancers, isn’t leaving alone. He is taking with him top assistant Todd Knott, who turned down an opportunity to succeed Hastings as Minnesota State’s coach.

Two Minnesota State players already have transferred to Wisconsin.

Ice chips

UNO defenseman Jonny Tychonick signed a two-year deal with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League … Four NCHC players were named second-team All-Americans by the American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA). They are Mike Benning, Carter Mazur and Massimo Rizzo of Denver and Jason Polin of Western Michigan … Polin was named a first-team selection by College Hockey News. Benning was named to the second team while Colorado College freshman goalie Kaidan Mbereko was named to the All-Rookie team ... Gabinet said he has been busy on the recruiting trail. He was in Chicago last week, left for Vancouver on Thursday and is heading back to Chicago next week … Former Mav Noah Prokop, most recently at Colorado College, now is heading to St. Thomas via the transfer portal. Ex-Omaha goalie Austin Roden, who left after last season for Providence, now will play at Clarkson.