Omaha hockey's win streak extends to five after shutout over Miami (OH)

Here is UNO hockey's schedule for the 2022-23 season.

Jimmy Glynn scored one goal this season entering this weekend's NCHC series with Miami. But for the second straight night, Glynn delivered the game-winner for the Mavs.

Glynn broke a scoreless tie four minutes into the third period and the Mavs added an empty-netter in the closing seconds for a 2-0 win and a sweep of the RedHawks Saturday night at Baxter Arena.

Omaha (13-9-2, 8-5-1) stretched its winning streak to five games.

UNO outshot Miami 35-21 as Simon Latkoczy recorded the shutout.

UNO will play at Western Michigan on Friday.

Miami (7-15-2, 2-11-1)... 0  0  0 — 0

At UNO (13-9-2, 8-5-1)... 0  0  2 — 2

Third period: 1, UNO, Glynn (Sullivan, Proctor), 3:59. 2, UNO, Berg, 19:36, PP, EN.

Shots on goal

MU;6;9;6—21

UNO;13;12;10—35

Goalies: MU, Neaton (33 saves). UNO, Latkoczy (21 saves).

Penalties-minutes: MU 4-8, UNO 3-6.

Power plays: MU 0 of 2, UNO 1 of 3.​

