Omaha hockey's win streak extends to five after shutout over Miami (OH)

Jimmy Glynn scored one goal this season entering this weekend's NCHC series with Miami. But for the second straight night, Glynn delivered the game-winner for the Mavs.
Glynn broke a scoreless tie four minutes into the third period and the Mavs added an empty-netter in the closing seconds for a 2-0 win and a sweep of the RedHawks Saturday night at Baxter Arena.
Omaha (13-9-2, 8-5-1) stretched its winning streak to five games.
UNO outshot Miami 35-21 as Simon Latkoczy recorded the shutout.
UNO will play at Western Michigan on Friday.
Miami (7-15-2, 2-11-1)... 0 0 0 — 0
At UNO (13-9-2, 8-5-1)... 0 0 2 — 2
Third period: 1, UNO, Glynn (Sullivan, Proctor), 3:59. 2, UNO, Berg, 19:36, PP, EN.
Goalies: MU, Neaton (33 saves). UNO, Latkoczy (21 saves).
Penalties-minutes: MU 4-8, UNO 3-6.
Photos: Omaha hockey takes on Miami of Ohio
Power plays: MU 0 of 2, UNO 1 of 3.
