Omaha looks to continue fast start in Summit League play

UNO's women's basketball team packed an elevated level of confidence with them as they hit the road to play three games in five days.

UNO, picked to finish last in the preseason Summit League poll, is off to a 3-1 start and tied for third place. Summit favorite South Dakota State is the only unbeaten team in league play.

"Omaha's culture has been down. The culture's changing," sophomore guard Grace Cave said following last Saturday's overtime win against St. Thomas. "We have a lot of confidence in our coaching staff and ourselves. I'm super-excited that I'm on the team that's going to make history. No doubt in my mind that we'll get there."

The win over St. Thomas was UNO third in a row. It marked the first time since 2014 that the Mavs have won three consecutive regular-season conference games.

Aaliyah Stanley, a newcomer who shares point guard duties with Cave, has averaged 25 points during the three-game win streak. She scored 34 at UMKC, then she hit the game-deciding 3-pointer against St. Thomas.

"For me, this isn't a surprise because I came from a winning program and I can share that experience with my teammates," said Stanley, who transferred from a Florida Gulf Coast team that went 26-3 in 2021.

Stanley said the Mavs were "adamant" about closing out the St. Thomas win. UNO (8-7) had lost two nonconference road games in the final seconds just after Thanksgiving.

"Not being able to close games, it was kind of like a wakeup call," said Cave, a Weeping Water grad who averages 10.4 points and leads the team in assists and steals. "We need to be able to close out every single conference game that we can."

Coach Carrie Banks said those narrow losses were growth moments for her team.

"I took something from (those losses) because I got a sense of who we are as a team," she said. "One thing I think it did for our team and our staff was it showed areas where we still need to get better once we got in conference play. I think we've been able to address them, and we got to continue to address them."

All three upcoming games are against teams who are close to UNO in the standings. The Mavs first face North Dakota (2-3) Thursday before going to North Dakota State (4-1) on Saturday. UNO then flies to Denver (3-1) for a Monday afternoon game - that was originally scheduled for Dec. 21 but was postponed due to weather.

"On the road, you have to have more resolve. You can't start a game in a hole," Banks said. "I'm looking forward to that third game, see how they respond to the fatigue."

UNO men - After snapping a 22-game road losing streak last week, the Mavs play their only January home games this week, beginning with North Dakota on Thursday.

North Dakota (6-11) is the only team without a league win this season. Last week, North Dakota lost to South Dakota by two and South Dakota State by one. York graduate Brady Danielson has been in the starting lineup as he averages 6.7 points a game.

