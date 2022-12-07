 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Claas
Presented By Hello Garage

Omaha men continue to struggle on the road with loss to Drake

  • Updated
  • 0

DES MOINES — Omaha men's basketball's road struggles continued Wednesday in a 78-65 loss at Drake.

The Mavericks (3-7) trailed 29-26 at the end of a back-and-forth first half. But the Bulldogs pulled away after the break to drop UNO to 0-6 in true road games this season.

A 3-pointer from JJ White gave Omaha a 45-43 lead with 13 minutes left in the second half, but Drake scored six straight to take the lead for good.

White led the Mavericks with 18 points, shooting 7 of 12 from the field. Marquel Sutton added 16 points and six rebounds.

Darnell Brodie scored 17 points for the Bulldogs, who had all five starters score in double figures.

UNO is on the road again Saturday for a 5 p.m. game at Montana State. ​

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Five players who have played at five World Cups

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert