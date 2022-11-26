Omaha men defeat Southern to win Emerald Coast Classic

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Luke Jungers led six Mavericks in double figures with 17 points as the Omaha men won for the second day in a row, an 88-78 victory over Southern.

Jungers, a freshman from Creighton Prep, sparked a run late in the first half that turned the momentum in UNO's favor.

Southern led 17-8 early on and was still up 25-18 with 7:50 left in the first half when Omaha went on a 14-3 run. Jungers hit two 3-pointers and two free throws in the run.

The Mavericks led 37-36 at halftime and started the second half with a JJ White 3 and a Frankie Fidler jumper for a six-point lead. Omaha would lead throughout the second half, extending the lead to 70-59 with 6:55 left.

Southern got within three after that, but the Mavs hit 10 free throws in the final 2:10 to secure the win. After halftime, UNO shot 60.9% from the field and was 21 of 24 on free throws.

Marquel Sutton added 15 points and five rebounds for UNO, White had 14 points and seven assists while Fidler had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Omaha next plays at Mississippi State on Monday.