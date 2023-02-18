South Dakota State bolted to a 12-2 lead five minutes into the game and the Jackrabbits held a double-digit lead most of the way in a 91-70 win over the Omaha men Saturday night at Baxter Arena.

UNO's 12-2 run late in the first half cut its deficit to 42-33. But SDSU led by 13 at halftime and extended the margin to 58-37 four minutes into the second half on a William Kyle dunk.

Kyle, a freshman from Bellevue West, was one of five Jackrabbits in double figures with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Lincoln Pius X grad and former Husker Charlie Easley had 14 points off the bench.

SDSU shot 54% from the field as post player Matt Dentlinger had 26 points and Zeke Mayo had 10 of his 18 points in the first eight minutes.

Frankie Fidler scored 20 points to lead Omaha, while JJ White had 11 points and six assists.

UNO ends the regular season next Saturday at Denver.

