For extended moments of Saturday afternoon’s game versus North Dakota, it looked like the Omaha men were going to earn their second win of the season away from Baxter Arena.

However, the Fighting Hawks rallied from an 11-point deficit and prevailed with a 76-73 overtime win over the Mavericks.

The two bottom-ranked teams in the Summit League went back and forth, as the game featured 14 ties and 20 lead changes.

The Mavs (7-20, 3-12 in Summit) took charge in the extra period, scoring the first six points behind Marquel Sutton and Frankie Fidler layups and Dylan Brougham free throws.

But, the Fighting Hawks (10-17, 4-10) stormed back and closed on a 10-1 run in the final minutes. Fidler committed his fifth foul on Brady Danielson’s layup and made his free throw to give UND the lead back for the final time. J.J. White missed his 3-point attempt for the win with three seconds left, and the Mavs effort to snap a nine-game losing streak fell just short.

Omaha took a 30-19 lead, their largest of the day, behind 10 first half points from Fidler. 10 first-half turnovers committed by the Mavs kept North Dakota in the game despite UND starting out 3-13 from 3-point range.

UNO made 13 of 23 field goals (56.5%) compared to UND’s 38% in the first half, but a strong close to the half gave the Hawks a 33-32 lead.

Fidler finished with a game-high 25 points on 8 of 14 shooting, and a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line.

Fidler scored eight of the last eleven points in regulation for the Mavs and one of his jumpers tied the game at 61-all with 4:16 left in the game.

After a Fidler layup with 1:25 left, he fouled Jalun Trent on the other end while going up for a layup and an old fashioned three-point play gave the Hawks a 66-64 lead.

After an Omaha timeout, Jaeden Marshall was fouled by Trent and sent to the line with four seconds left. He knocked them both down to send the game to OT.

UNO ended up shooting 47% from the floor, 5 of 14 on 3-pointers, and 20-23 FTs. UND’s 9 3-pointers ended up being one of the differences.

The Mavericks will be back at home to host South Dakota Thursday at 7 p.m.

