Omaha men fall on the road to South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Zeke Mayo poured in 31 points in leading South Dakota State to an 84-61 win over the Omaha men Thursday night.

UNO was down 57-35 with 13 minutes left before the Mavs put together a 13-0 run. Omaha was within 59-50 with seven minutes left after a pair of JJ White free throws, but that's when the Jackrabbits hit seven 3-pointers during a 25-6 run to lock up the win.

Mayo hit three of those 3s and finished the night 6 of 8 from behind the arc. Mayo also sparked a 24-6 first-half run after the Mavs had taken an 11-10 lead.

Frankie Fidler led the Mavs with 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while White had 12 points and four assists and Marquel Sutton added 12 points and six boards.

Bellevue West grad William Kyle added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Jackrabbits, who shot 53.6% from the field.

UNO next plays at South Dakota at 1 p.m. Saturday.

