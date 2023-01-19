 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Omaha men fall on the road to South Dakota State

  • Updated
  • 0

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Zeke Mayo poured in 31 points in leading South Dakota State to an 84-61 win over the Omaha men Thursday night.

UNO was down 57-35 with 13 minutes left before the Mavs put together a 13-0 run. Omaha was within 59-50 with seven minutes left after a pair of JJ White free throws, but that's when the Jackrabbits hit seven 3-pointers during a 25-6 run to lock up the win.

Mayo hit three of those 3s and finished the night 6 of 8 from behind the arc. Mayo also sparked a 24-6 first-half run after the Mavs had taken an 11-10 lead.

Frankie Fidler led the Mavs with 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while White had 12 points and four assists and Marquel Sutton added 12 points and six boards.

Bellevue West grad William Kyle added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Jackrabbits, who shot 53.6% from the field.

People are also reading…

UNO next plays at South Dakota at 1 p.m. Saturday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert