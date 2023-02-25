DENVER — The Omaha men's basketball team never led on the road in a 72-61 loss to Denver to close out the regular season.
With a win over the Pioneers Saturday, the Mavs would have jumped their opponent for ninth in the final Summit League standings. However, UNO (8-22, 4-14 in Summit) will finish in dead last.
Denver (14-16, 5-13) jumped out to a 32-18 lead at halftime. The Mavericks were down 19 at one point at 30-11 before closing out the half with some offense.
Points were hard to come by all day for Omaha, shooting just 21% (5-24) and finishing 17 of 57.
DU ended up at 51% for the game and outrebounded UNO 41-28.
Tevin Smith led Denver with a game-high 18 points. Touko Tainamo posted an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double.
Marquel Sutton led the Mavs with 13 points. Jaeden Marshall added 11.
Omaha will take on the seventh seed at the Summit League tournament on Friday night at 8:30 p.m.
UNO's opponent will be finalized after South Dakota plays Kansas City Saturday night.
