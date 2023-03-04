SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Omaha's offense trailed off after a solid first half as the Mavericks' season ended with a 63-55 loss to South Dakota State at the Summit League men's basketball tournament Saturday night.

No. 10 seed UNO (9-23) shot 53.6% in the first half and trailed No. 2 seed South Dakota State (19-12) 40-39 at halftime. But the Mavericks shot 18.8% after the break — including 7.7% on 3-pointers — as the Jackrabbits gained some separation down the stretch.

South Dakota State's offense also slowed down after a strong first half, dropping off from 41.4% before halftime to 17.9% in the second half.

But the Jackrabbits shot 11 of 16 on free throws to help pad their lead. SDSU made seven free throws over the last three minutes to seal the win.

Jaeden Marshall led Omaha with 19 points. The sophomore guard shot 5 of 8 on 3-pointers in the first half, but missed all six of his shot attempts after the break. Bellevue West graduate Frankie Fidler added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

