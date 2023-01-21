 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Omaha men fall to USD despite season-high scoring from Luke Jungers

  • Updated
  • 0

Check out this year's Omaha men's basketball coaching staff!

VERMILLION, S.D. — Freshman Luke Jungers scored a season-high 27 points, but that wasn't enough as the Omaha men fell 84-68 Saturday afternoon.

UNO led 57-56 with 11 minutes left before South Dakota scored the next 11 points. The Mavericks never got closer than six after that.

Fellow freshman Tony Osburn added 13 points for the Mavs, who fall to 3-6 at the midway point of the Summit League schedule.

Omaha next plays at UMKC on Thursday.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Podcast: Texas-Nebraska pipeline, portal additions, basketball updates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert