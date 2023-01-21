Omaha men fall to USD despite season-high scoring from Luke Jungers

VERMILLION, S.D. — Freshman Luke Jungers scored a season-high 27 points, but that wasn't enough as the Omaha men fell 84-68 Saturday afternoon.

UNO led 57-56 with 11 minutes left before South Dakota scored the next 11 points. The Mavericks never got closer than six after that.

Fellow freshman Tony Osburn added 13 points for the Mavs, who fall to 3-6 at the midway point of the Summit League schedule.

Omaha next plays at UMKC on Thursday.

