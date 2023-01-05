Omaha men get season back on track with road win over Western Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. — UNO got a win in an unlikely place: the road.

After dropping two home games last week, the Mavericks led wire-to-wire to beat Western Illinois 78-74 Thursday night.

Not only was it the Mavs' first road win of the year — in eight tries — it ended a 22-game skid away from home. The last road win for UNO, winless on the road last season, was Feb. 27, 2021.

But Thursday, the Mavs scored the game's first eight points and had a double-digit lead most of the way. UNO was up 26-10 after Dylan Brougham's layup at the 10-minute mark, a run in which the Mavs (6-10, 2-2 Summit League) made 14 of their first 20 shots from the floor.

In the first half, UNO outshot the Leathernecks 64%-28.2% and led 44-32 at the break.

The Mavs stretched their lead to 63-45 midway through the second half before Western Illinois (8-7, 1-3) cut its deficit to 69-61 with 5:20 left.

The margin was 71-67 when Frankie Fidler converted a three-point play with three minutes left. The Leathernecks never got closer than four after that.

Though UNO dealt with foul trouble, Fidler finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Marquel Sutton added 13 points and point guard JJ White had 12 points before fouling out with 4:34 left.

WIU stayed close by hitting 28 of 32 free throws while UNO was 17 of 23 at the line. Trenton Messner scored 14 of his 19 points in the final minutes to pace the Leathernecks.

UNO concludes its road trip Saturday at St. Thomas.

