SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Omaha, the 10th seed in the Summit League men's tournament, used a dominant stretch at the end of the first half to take control of a 73-61 win over seventh-seeded UMKC on Friday night.

With the win, UNO (9-22) will play second-seeded South Dakota State in the quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The game was tied 10-all with just over 10 minutes left in the first half when the Mavs took off.

Jaeden Marshall hit a 3-pointer and a layup to start a game-deciding 35-10 run. Marshall scored eight points during the run, while Marquel Sutton scored 10.

Frankie Fidler, who led the Mavs with 21 points on the night, scored 10 during a two-minute stretch that included back-to-back 3-pointers. And when Luke Jungers hit a 3 with 35 seconds left in the half, the lead ballooned to 45-20.

Omaha hit 16 of its last 22 shots from the field in the first half.

UMKC, which defeated the Mavs twice in the regular season, cut its deficit to 16 in the opening minutes of the second half with its own 3-point flurry. But UNO never let the Kangaroos get closer than 12 as the Mavs coasted home to the win.

Sutton had 12 of his 15 points in the first half, while Dylan Brougham scored a season-high 15 points and grabbed five rebounds. The 6-foot-9 center got to the foul line as well, hitting 9 of 14.

Marshall added 13 points and five rebounds off the bench for the Mavs, who shot 47.2% from the field. The Mavs held UMKC to 35% shooting.

Now comes a matchup with South Dakota State, which won the league tournament last season. The Jackrabbits have won seven of their last eight, including a 91-70 win in Omaha two weeks ago. SDSU also defeated the Mavs 84-61 in January.