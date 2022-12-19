Omaha men knock off Denver behind second half rally in Summit League opener

Freshman Luke Jungers scored 17 of his career-high 20 points in the final 12 minutes to lead the Omaha men to an 83-66 win over Denver in the Summit League opener Monday night at Baxter Arena.

UNO trailed 50-46 with 12 minutes left when the Creighton Prep graduate hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to give the Mavs the lead for good.

"The biggest difference is it gave us energy," said Jungers, who entered the night averaging 7.2 points off the bench. "We came down and played better defense. We got that lead and our defense was leading to offense."

Denver was within 61-59 with 5:30 left before Jungers hit a 3 from the right wing which ignited a 22-7 run to end the game. Jungers went 5 of 8 on 3-pointers on the night.

"Those 3s swung the momentum of the game," Omaha coach Chris Crutchfield said. "I'm just proud of him to step up in those moments and make shots as a freshman."

UNO spent the first half digging out of a hole. Denver scored on its first six possessions and was 11 of 13 from the field when it was up 25-15 with 11 minutes left in the half.

Omaha scored the next eight points and finally caught the Pioneers when Frankie Fidler hit two 3s in the final 63 seconds of the half. It was 37-all at halftime.

JJ White added 18 points and eight assists for the Mavs, while Fidler had 16 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Overall, UNO got 34 points from its bench.

Omaha (5-8) will play at Iowa State at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

