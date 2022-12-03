Omaha men lose pace in second half for loss to North Texas

DENTON, Texas — North Texas heated up in the second half to pull away for a 75-45 win over the Omaha men Saturday.

UNO, meanwhile, wasn't able to find an offensive rhythm as it shot 31.4% from the field and missed its first 13 3-point attempts.

The Mean Green never trailed as it took a 9-2 lead in the first five minutes. The Mavericks kept the deficit in single digits throughout the first half as North Texas' lead was 29-22 at halftime.

But North Texas shot 65% in the first 12 minutes of the second half, extending the lead to 24 with 10 minutes left. The Mean Green went 9 of 15 on 3s after halftime.

Frankie Fidler led Omaha with 14 points, while Akol Arop added 12 points and four rebounds off the bench. No other Mav scored more than six points. UNO also was outrebounded 47-26, including 25-7 in the second half.

UNO, which is 2-3 on its seven-game road trip, will play at Drake on Wednesday.