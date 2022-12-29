Omaha men nearly pull off upset of Oral Roberts in close home defeat

The Summit League preseason player of the year made sure league favorite Oral Roberts left Baxter Arena with a win Thursday night.

Max Abmas scored 16 of his game-high 32 points in the last five minutes as the Golden Eagles held off the Omaha men 92-89.

UNO tied it 70-all with 5:50 left before Abmas, who led Oral Roberts to the Sweet 16 last season as a No. 15 seed, hit back-to-back 3-pointers from the right corner. As a team, ORU went 16 of 27 from behind the arc.

Abmas' 3s gave ORU the lead for good, although the Eagles never led by more than five in the closing minutes.

"He's a really good player. We tried to keep him on the left side of the floor," said UNO sophomore Frankie Fidler, who led UNO with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Abmas was 10 of 10 from the foul line in the final 1:35, which allowed ORU to keep a two-possession lead. Omaha answered on the other end, but couldn't tie it up. UNO was within 90-89 when Abmas hit two free throws with three seconds left. Fidler's 70-footer at the buzzer was off the mark.

"That's the No. 1 team in the Summit and we played them down to the wire," Fidler said.

Coach Chris Crutchfield also was encouraged from what he saw from his team, which ended up with six double-figure scorers.

"Young guys stepped up today," Crutchfield said. "If we continue to fight, we'll win our share of games."

The Mavs will host UMKC at 1 p.m. Saturday.​

Photos: UNO men's basketball hosts Ball State