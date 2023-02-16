The Omaha men snapped a nine-game losing streak with an 80-72 win over South Dakota on Thursday night at Baxter Arena.

South Dakota led 63-61 with eight minutes left before an 11-2 burst put the Mavs ahead for good.

Tony Osburn tied it with two free throws before Marquel Sutton's layup put the Mavs up 65-63. Osburn added a 3-pointer with 5:50 left to make it 70-65, then Ja'Sean Glover's free throws made it a seven-point difference.

Sophomore Frankie Fidler led the Mavs with a game-high 27 points and 10 rebounds. Glover had 11 points and five rebounds, JJ White scored 11 and Osburn had 10 points and six rebounds. Osburn scored seven of his points in the final eight minutes.

It was tied 39-all at halftime as Fidler scored 15 of UNO's first 31 points. UNO trailed most of the opening half before hitting seven of its last eight field-goal attempts.

South Dakota, which beat UNO 84-68 last month, had four players in double figures. A.J. Plitzuweit, one of South Dakota's best offensive threats, finished with 12 before fouling out with 6:55 left.

UNO also outrebounded the Coyotes 41-26.

UNO will play its final home of the season at 7:05 p.m. Saturday against South Dakota State.

