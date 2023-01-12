 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Omaha men use second half rally in home win over North Dakota

  • Updated
  • 0

Check out this year's Omaha men's basketball coaching staff!

The UNO men erased a nine-point deficit with less than 15 minutes left to down North Dakota 69-63 Thursday night at Baxter Arena.

"We found a way to win when we weren't playing our best," said sophomore Frankie Fidler, who was at his best in second half when he scored 15 of his game-high 17 points.

After trailing 45-36 with 14:30 left, the Mavericks went on a 19-4 run over the next eight minutes. Fidler had six of the first 12 points in the run.

It was a night when the Mavericks (7-11, 3-3 Summit League) relied on scoring around the basket. UNO attempted six 3-pointers all night and hit four of them.

Freshman Luke Jungers was 3 of 3 on 3s and swished two treys in the final seven minutes.

His 3 at the 6:45 mark capped the decisive run to give the Mavs a 55-49 lead. Jungers added another at the 4:05 mark that made it 62-55.

People are also reading…

North Dakota (6-12, 0-5) never got closer than four in the closing minutes.

Marquel Sutton scored six points in the final 3:25 and finished with 16 points and nine rebounds for UNO, which will host North Dakota State at noon Saturday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert