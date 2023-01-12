Omaha men use second half rally in home win over North Dakota

The UNO men erased a nine-point deficit with less than 15 minutes left to down North Dakota 69-63 Thursday night at Baxter Arena.

"We found a way to win when we weren't playing our best," said sophomore Frankie Fidler, who was at his best in second half when he scored 15 of his game-high 17 points.

After trailing 45-36 with 14:30 left, the Mavericks went on a 19-4 run over the next eight minutes. Fidler had six of the first 12 points in the run.

It was a night when the Mavericks (7-11, 3-3 Summit League) relied on scoring around the basket. UNO attempted six 3-pointers all night and hit four of them.

Freshman Luke Jungers was 3 of 3 on 3s and swished two treys in the final seven minutes.

His 3 at the 6:45 mark capped the decisive run to give the Mavs a 55-49 lead. Jungers added another at the 4:05 mark that made it 62-55.

North Dakota (6-12, 0-5) never got closer than four in the closing minutes.

Marquel Sutton scored six points in the final 3:25 and finished with 16 points and nine rebounds for UNO, which will host North Dakota State at noon Saturday.

