Chris Crutchfield sat at his desk Tuesday afternoon watching highlights from his team's game at UMKC in late January.

The footage brought some pained looks from the coach. Omaha was up seven with 13 minutes to go when the Mavericks committed back-to-back turnovers and the game was tied in a hurry. It stayed close the rest of the way, but the Kangaroos won by three.

Those type of losses — UNO has four one-possession losses since Christmas — have curbed the Mavs' growth during an 8-22 season.

"We're a young team," Crutchfield said. "We gotta find a way to win those games."

Crutchfield, though, said the Mavs are still in the right mindset heading into the Summit League tournament, which begins Friday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The 10th-seeded Mavs face seventh-seeded UMKC (11-20) in the play-in round at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

UNO is catching UMKC at a time when the Kangaroos are banged up and struggling. They've lost their past five games by an average of 21 points.

UMKC lost leading rebounder Allen David Mukeba to a season-ending injury Feb. 9 then Shemarri Allen, who averages 17 points a game, didn't play last week due to an arm injury.

"If you go in and believe you can compete and make sound basketball plays, anything can happen," Crutchfield said. "We've talked about the parody in this league. There isn't one team that we haven't played with for at least 30 minutes."

Sophomore Frankie Fidler has led the Mavs by averaging 14.6 points and 5.7 rebounds. The Bellevue West graduate is also 20th in Division I in free-throw percentage (88.7%).

Omaha's next three scorers — Marquel Sutton, JJ White and Jaeden Marshall — are all first-year junior college transfers. The next are true freshmen Luke Jungers and Tony Osburn.

"I've been really, really surprised by our freshmen. Starting with Tony and Luke and of course J'Sean (Glover) has come on and been a staple for us," Crutchfield said. "They're getting valuable experience and will be the foundation in the coming years.

"I like the growth that we've made. They're competitors and they continue to play."

During his first season in the Summit, Crutchfield said he has gotten a better idea of what it takes to compete in the league. Part of that is a strong presence in the post.

Oral Roberts, unbeaten in league play, has 7-foot-5 Connor Vanover to anchor its interior while second-seeded South Dakota State and third-seeded North Dakota State feature multiple posts who are difference-makers on both ends of the court.

"One thing I'll say is it's a lot more physical league than I thought it would be," said Crutchfield, whose Mavs lacked depth in the post. "The interior guys are a lot more physical and talented than I anticipated. Everyone can shoot and there's really good coaches."