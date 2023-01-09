 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha men's soccer adds four in-state prospects in recruiting class

  • Updated
Coach Donovan Dowling has six players in his inaugural Omaha men's soccer recruiting class, including four in-state recruits.

The high school recruits include Elkhorn's Carson Chochon and Gretna's Brett Perkins, who as a junior last season had 14 goals, 14 assists and was the Nebraska Gatorade player of the year.

Iowa Western transfers Junior Casillas from Lexington and Wawa Palga from Omaha South also are in the class. Palga was the Nebraska player of the year while with the Packers.

The other two recruits are Gage Daniels of Olathe, Kansas, and Martin Lago, who played the past three seasons at Division II's Davis & Elkins in West Virginia.

