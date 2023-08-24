SAN ANTONIO — Omaha men's soccer lost a halftime lead in the opening minute of the second half and eventually dropped a 2-1 decision to Incarnate Word in its season opener Thursday night.

UNO took a 1-0 halftime lead as Sokol Ymeraj curled a free kick into the net in the 26th minute,

But Incarnate Word tied it 49 seconds into the second half, then Sollo Diphoko scored the game-winner with 20 minutes to go.

UNO outshot the Cardinals 6-5 on the night, but wasn't able to score the equalizer.

UNO stays in Texas to play Houston Christian on Sunday night.