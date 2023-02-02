Caleb Riedel, who was UNO's Friday night starting pitcher, was named to the NCBWA preseason All-America third team on Thursday.

The Millard West and Iowa Western product had the nation's second-best ERA last season at 1.49 as the left-hander threw 60.1 innings across 13 starts.

Riedel also had a 1.18 WHIP and held opponents to a .229 batting average and struck out 65. The junior also had scoreless streak of 31 innings when he was named the Summit League newcomer of the year.

UNO, which is coming off a 26-31 season, opens Feb. 17 at UCLA.

On the NCBWA second team is Jared Wegner, a Kearney native who starred at Creighton last season and this spring is playing for Arkansas. Last season, the leftfielder hit .343 with 11 home runs, 53 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.​

Tennessee had six players honored across the three preseason teams, while Stanford had five and LSU four.

Looking back at the last five seasons of UNO baseball 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018