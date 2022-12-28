Omaha prepares for tough test with Summit League favorite Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts men at Omaha

Oral Roberts (10-3, 1-0 Summit)

Omaha (5-8, 1-0)

Oral Roberts scouting report: After its Cinderella run to the Sweet Sixteen as a 15th seed last season, the Golden Eagles are living up to the billing as the Summit's preseason favorite. ORU brings a seven-game winning streak into Omaha and started league play by crushing defending Summit champion South Dakota State 79-40 last week. Abmas, the Summit's preseason player of the year, leads the league in scoring a year after he averaged 22.8 points. Earlier this month, Abmas surpassed 2,000 career points with ORU and has 339 career 3s. He's scored at least 20 points in each of his last five matchups versus Omaha, including 37 against the Mavs two seasons ago. The Eagles, easily leading the Summit in scoring per game (84.9) and margin of victory (plus-12.77), feature a veteran lineup that includes the 7-5 Vanover, who transferred from Arkansas in the spring. Vanover, who started 10 games for Arkansas last season, leads the Summit in field goal percentage (53.1) and blocked shots (3.3).

Omaha scouting report: The Mavs were supposed to play at Iowa State last Wednesday, but the impending frigid weather system forced the cancellation of that game. So It's been 10 days since the Mavs last played when it opened Summit play by overcoming a slow start before pulling away from Denver for an 83-66 win. That night, UNO's bench helped turn a 10-point deficit midway through the first half into a 17-point win. Freshman Luke Jungers scored 17 of his career-high 20 points in the final 12 minutes as the Mavs finished with 34 bench points. Starters Fidler and White combined for 34 points and 15 assists, and the Mavs will need production from startes and subs alike against the Golden Eagles. The victory over Denver was Omaha's fifth this season, matching its win total from last year and the 2021 season. UNO also will host UMKC at 1 p.m. on New Year's Eve before the Mavs play six of their eight games in January on the road.