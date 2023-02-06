Despite being idle this past weekend, Omaha advanced to No. 16 in the latest USCHO national hockey rankings.
The Mavericks were 19th last week.
Other ranked NCHC teams are No. 4 Denver, No. 6 St. Cloud State and No. 9 Western Michigan.
UNO returns to action this weekend with a pair of home games against Colorado College.
Photos: UNO hockey takes on St. Lawrence
UNO's Nolan Krenzen (12) spins past St. Lawrence's Reilly Moran (17) in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The puck doesn't manage to go in the net amidst UNO's Brock Bremer (26) and Kaden Bohlsen (29) and St. Lawrence's Drake Burgin (16) and Emil Zetterquist (1) in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jonny Tychonick (20) and St. Lawrence's Josh Boyer (28) fight for the puck in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Nolan Krenzen (12) moves with the puck in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jacob Guevin (10) skates down the ice in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Ty Mueller (19) handles the puck ahead of St. Lawrence's Max Dorrington (19) and Emil Zetterquist (1) in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jack Randl (28) and St. Lawrence's Mason Waite (4) stretch out for the puck in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO fans watch the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Lawrence's Tim Makowski (33) gets a sudden death overtime goal past UNO's Jake Kucharski (1) in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Lawrence's Tim Makowski (33) celebrates with teammates Tomáš Mazura (10) and Tyler Cristall (18) after scoring in overtime in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A UNO fan reacts after the sudden death overtime goal in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jonny Tychonick (20) gets ahead of St. Lawrence's Josh Boyer (28) in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO fans celebrate a goal in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Greg McVey scoops the fish from the ice after UNO's first goal in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jacob Guevin (10) keeps the puck from St. Lawrence's Josh Boyer (28) in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jake Pivonka (44) chases after St. Lawrence's Tomáš Mazura (10) as fans bang on the glass in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO reacts after a goal by St. Lawrence in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO head coach Mike Gabinet watches his team in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jonny Tychonick (20) controls the puck in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Lawrence's Tomáš Mazura (10) can't get the puck in the net past UNO's Jake Kucharski (1) in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Brock Bremer (26) spins around St. Lawrence's Drake Burgin (16) in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jacob Zab (35) takes the ice for the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO is introduced ahead of the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The UNO bench reacts as UNO's Cameron Berg (17) hits the ice and St. Lawrence's Tyler Cristall (18) gets control of the puck in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
