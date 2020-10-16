Omaha selected as host site for pod to open NCHC season

NCHC teams have been divided into two divisions based on geography — East and West — to help limit travel. Colorado College, Denver, North Dakota and UNO are in the West, while Miami, Minnesota Duluth, St. Cloud State and Western Michigan will be in the East. Teams will play each of their divisional opponents six times and each cross-division opponent twice, with all cross-division games taking place in the pod.

"Our players are excited to finally have a date on the calendar that they can circle," UNO coach Mike Gabinet said in a release. "Like all NCHC teams, we've been working very hard to get ready for the start of the season without knowing when that start was. With a well thought out plan now in place, we're just excited to welcome the other seven teams to Omaha and get our season underway."

Following the conclusion of play in the pod, all eight teams will resume play the first weekend in January with series through the conclusion of the scheduled regular season on March 5-6. Teams will play 16 games, all against divisional foes, with eight games at home and eight games on the road. Teams will have multiple and consistent bye weekends during the travel portion of the season to allow for flexibility in the schedule.