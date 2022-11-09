 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Omaha Skutt standout among seven signees for UNO volleyball

Here is UNO volleyball's schedule for the 2022 season.

Omaha Skutt standout Ivy Leuck was among seven players to sign with the UNO volleyball team Wednesday.

Leuck earned second team All-Nebraska honors in Class B last season and helped lead the SkyHawks to their eighth straight state championship last week.

"Ivy is another very talented setter, very good defender and a tough competitor. She also brings a lot of championship experience and has played a high level of club and high school ball here in Omaha," UNO coach Matt Buttermore said.

The Mavericks added two other Nebraskans in Fairbury's Emily Huss and Chase County's Bryn McNair.

Twins Makayla and Meghan Tiahrt also signed with UNO after playing three seasons at Sioux Falls (S.D.) O'Gorman. The Tiahrts won back-to-back state championships in their sophomore and junior season.

Rounding out the class were Olivia Tukuafu from Mesa (Ariz.) Mountain View and Anika Ivester from Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Xavier.

