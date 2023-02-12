Rachel Weber ended up with five hits once the dust settled on an unbeaten start for Omaha softball.

And each of those five hits were timely and provided just the offensive spark the Mavericks needed to complement its stellar pitching staff.

Weber delivered her third double in five games in the top of the seventh Sunday that brought home an insurance run in UNO's win.

The Mavericks once again held Drake to a lone run for the second time in as many days in its 3-1 victory at Omaha's final game of the UNI Dome tournament.

Kamryn Meyer came in to relieve Sydney Nusimer for the final two frames, where she finished the Bulldogs off with a pair of 1-2-3 innings and picked up her first win of the year.

Weber, the grad student outfielder from Lincoln East now has two home runs, three doubles and a team-high six RBIs on the young season.

Omaha found a way to jump out in front of Drake again in the second inning, as after an Ava Rongisch lead-off double, Maddox Thomas knocked through a base hit for a 1-0 lead.

Moments later with the bases loaded, Marra Cramer grounded out to first base to score pinch runner Jenna Marshall.

Starter Abby Flanagan, Nuismer, and Meyer combined to allow one earned run, walked three, and gave up just four hits.

The Mavs are back in action Friday at the Texas Classic when they'll face Incarnate Word at 12:30 p.m. in Austin, Texas.