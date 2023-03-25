Kamryn Meyer struck out 15 batters in the opener and Omaha hit three homers in one inning of the nightcap as the Mavericks breezed to a doubleheader sweep of St. Thomas on Saturday, 8-1 and 9-0.

Lynsey Tucker, Sydney Ross and Emma Durr each homered in the fifth inning of the second game, as the Mavericks (16-8, 2-0) scored six runs to end the game.

UNO opened the day with a three-run second inning and never trailed. Rachel Weber and Sophie Cerveny both had two hits in the first game, and Tucker drove in the first two runs with a double.

Though it was more than enough for Meyer, who allowed four hits and one unearned run in seven innings, the Mavs tacked on two more runs in the third and three in the sixth.

​Omaha, currently on a three-game winning streak, will wrap up the series with the Tommies (8-21, 0-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Claussen field.

St. Thomas;000;010;0--1;4;4

UNO;032;003;x--8;7;1

W: Meyer, 7-5. L: Murphy, 1-9. 2B: ST, Wukawitz, Jacobson. UNO, Tucker, O'Brien.

St. Thomas (8-21, 0-2);000;00--0;5;1

UNO (16-8, 2-0);003;06--9;9;0

W: Nuismer, 7-4. L: True, 6-7. 2B: ST, Raymond. UNO, Olson, Durr. HR: UNO, Tucker, Ross, Durr.