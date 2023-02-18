AUSTIN, Texas — Rachel Weber’s ninth RBI couldn’t have come at a better time.

Once again, a late double — this time deep into extra innings in the top of the ninth — scored the go-ahead run in Omaha softball’s 6-4 win over Incarnate Word.

A game that went back and forth, featuring three ties and three lead changes, was bound to head to extras.

Emma Durr tied the contest at 3-3 in the top of the sixth, scoring on a Cardinal wild pitch.

Marra Cramer put the Mavs on top in the top of the eighth on a sacrifice fly that scored pinch runner Jenna Marshall.

But IWU would answer back with an RBI single off of UNO pitcher Kamryn Meyer — one of the two hits she allowed all day in her four innings of relief. Meyer went on to earn her second win of the year.

In the nightcap, Weber put Omaha (6-3) on the board first with a RBI base hit in the first inning vs. No. 9 Texas.

The game was tied 1-1 after three but then the Longhorn bats got hot.

Five runs in the fourth and three in the fifth ended the game after five innings due to mercy rule.

UNO plays their final game in Austin Sunday morning vs. Loyola (Chicago) at 10 a.m.