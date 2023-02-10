CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — For UNO senior Lynsey Tucker, the long offseason — and long afternoon — was well worth the wait.

Same goes for the Mavericks, who opened their season in the win column Friday by beating Iowa State 5-1 and host Northern Iowa 6-5 in eight innings at the UNI Dome tournament.

The infielder from Lincoln Pius X was 7 for 8 on the day, including the winning single in the nightcap that was part of her three-RBI, 5-for-5 performance against the Panthers.

Tucker’s hit scored Maggie O'Brien in the eighth and Sydney Ross added her first homer of the season. All of Tucker’s RBIs either tied it or put the Mavs ahead in a game that featured four ties and four lead changes.

Though the result was the same, the season opener was less dramatic as Kamryn Meyer shut out the Cyclones after the first inning.

The senior tossed a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts to move into fourth on the program’s career strikeout list with 505. Rachel Weber, a senior from Lincoln East, hit a two-run shot in the third to give the Mavs the lead for good.

UNO continues play at the UNI tourney Saturday. The Mavs face Drake at 10 a.m. and UNI at 12:30 p.m.