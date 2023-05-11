BROOKINGS, S.D. — Lynsey Tucker scored on a Rachel Weber base hit in the bottom of the first inning and Kamryn Meyer knew that's all she needed to secure another Omaha win.

The senior struck out two batters in the first and ended up fanning nine Bison in the Mavs' 5-1 win to advance at the Summit League softball tournament.

Last week, Omaha pulled out two big wins in a doubleheader sweep over North Dakota State, including a 3-2 victory in a marathon 10-inning game in what was a weekend of pitching duals.

Thursday's contest was much the same until the bottom of the sixth when UNO put four up on the board after six of the first seven batters reached base with the lone out a sacrifice bunt by Sydney Ross.

Olivia Aden then cleared the bases and broke the game wide open with her three-run double.

Meyer (15-7) lost her shutout in the seventh but closed out the complete game giving up just two hits and two walks on 111 pitches in the circle.

After South Dakota knocked off regular season champion South Dakota State 2-0 in the opening game Thursday, Omaha will take on USD Friday at 1 p.m. with the winner advancing to the championship game Saturday in the double-elimination conference tournament.

North Dakota State... 000 000 1 — 1 2 0

Omaha... 100 004 x — 5 7 2

W: Meyer (15-7) L: Vargas (16-11) 2B: UNO, Aden, O'Brien.