BROOKINGS, S.D. — Omaha softball punched its ticket to the Summit League championship game for the third consecutive season with a 14-2 win over South Dakota Friday afternoon at the conference tournament from Jackrabbit Stadium.

UNO got off to a slow start in its win Thursday before breaking out for four runs in the sixth.

In Friday's semifinal, however, the Mavs jumped out with five runs in the top of the first on four hits.

Omaha took advantage of a USD error on a Ava Rongisch base hit that allowed both Sydney Ross and Rachel Weber to score.

The Coyotes' starter Clara Edwards walked in a pair of runs in the opening frame before being pulled for reliever Kori Wedeking.

The Mavericks' rout continued with four more runs in the second and four more in the third to take a 13-2 lead, with seven of the runs unearned due to two more USD errors.

The South Dakota mistakes culminated in a three-run bases-clearing single by Weber in the fourth.

Eight of the nine UNO starters scored with Weber, Emma Durr and Marra Cramer each finishing with two hits.

UNO starter and all-time school strikeout leader Kamryn Meyer (16-7) didn't allow a hit in her two innings of work and coach Mike Heard made sure to pull her out once the game was in hand to save her for the title game Saturday.

Omaha will now have two chances at the title when they play the winner of Friday night's USD-South Dakota State matchup in the championship Saturday at 1 p.m.

Omaha... 540 41 — 14 8 0

South Dakota... 002 00 — 2 2 4

W: Meyer (16-7) L: Edwards (15-11) 2B: UNO, Cramer, Weber. USD, Wilson, Edwards.